Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $2,669,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 78,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 249,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.26 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.58%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

