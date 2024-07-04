Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $55.50.

BOH opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

