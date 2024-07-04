Bank7 (BSVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect Bank7 to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.70%. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $67,837.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,429.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,049 shares of company stock worth $339,450 in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

