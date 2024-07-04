Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Barnes Group worth $178,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62,823 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 414,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 99,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on B. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 711.11%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

