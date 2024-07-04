BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Julia Aijun Wang Sells 472 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $67,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Julia Aijun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34.
BeiGene Price Performance
NASDAQ BGNE opened at $147.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.
View Our Latest Analysis on BeiGene
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $2,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 191,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in BeiGene by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BeiGene
- What is a Dividend King?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.