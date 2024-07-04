BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Julia Aijun Wang Sells 472 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $67,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julia Aijun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34.

BeiGene Price Performance

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $147.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on BeiGene

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $2,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 191,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in BeiGene by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.