Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 9,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Biohaven in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.
Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.
