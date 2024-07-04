Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,468.45

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,468.45 ($56.52) and traded as low as GBX 4,350 ($55.02). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,425 ($55.97), with a volume of 5,528 shares trading hands.

Bioventix Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,314.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,468.45. The stock has a market cap of £230.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,714.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Bioventix

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock bought 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,552 ($57.58) per share, with a total value of £500.72 ($633.34). 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

