Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.72 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.04). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.10), with a volume of 30,908 shares.

Bisichi Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4,350.00 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.

Bisichi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Bisichi’s payout ratio is presently 35,000.00%.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

