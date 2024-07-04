Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 10,211,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 23,771,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BITF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

