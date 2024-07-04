BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Up 4.3%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.98. Approximately 92,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 372,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $838.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.