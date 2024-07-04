Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $650.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 646 ($8.17), with a volume of 187331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638 ($8.07).

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £524.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,656.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 585.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 535.20.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Bloomsbury Publishing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 10.99 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,846.15%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.