BluePath Capital Management LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $491.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $491.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

