Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.87

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and traded as high as $64.50. Bombardier shares last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 2,102 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on BDRBF
Bombardier Stock Performance
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.