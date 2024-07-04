Brian R. Elworthy Sells 2,573 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,573 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $65,971.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 170,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Toast Stock Performance
Shares of Toast stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
