British Land’s (BLND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on British Land from GBX 418 ($5.29) to GBX 460 ($5.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on British Land from GBX 469 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded British Land to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.46) to GBX 405 ($5.12) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 404 ($5.11).
Check Out Our Latest Report on BLND
British Land Stock Performance
British Land Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. British Land’s payout ratio is presently -1,932.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.30), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($70,412.78). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 112 shares of company stock worth $45,053. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- What is a SEC Filing?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.