Britvic (LON:BVIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,218.00

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,218 ($15.41) and last traded at GBX 1,207 ($15.27), with a volume of 2201487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,207 ($15.27).

A number of analysts recently commented on BVIC shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.38) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 990.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 898.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,380.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Britvic’s payout ratio is 6,274.51%.

In other Britvic news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.87), for a total transaction of £137,791.92 ($174,287.78). In the last three months, insiders have bought 48 shares of company stock worth $44,492. Company insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

