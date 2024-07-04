Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 5,173 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Stevard LLC boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3,670.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.70.

About Renaissance IPO ETF

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

