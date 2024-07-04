Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Pickering Energy Partners LP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pickering Energy Partners LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,944,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

