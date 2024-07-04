Brookstone Capital Management Invests $210,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 752,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,397,000 after acquiring an additional 35,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,142,000 after acquiring an additional 63,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $107.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.