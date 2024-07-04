Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLO. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICLO opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

