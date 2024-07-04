Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of SPMO opened at $89.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $89.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.
About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
