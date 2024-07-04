Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,319 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $96.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.26. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

