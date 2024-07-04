Brookstone Capital Management Sells 464 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,656.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 476,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 102,531 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $22,256,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 133,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 86,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $105.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.16. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $109.72.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

