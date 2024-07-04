Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,782 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJUL. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of IJUL opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

