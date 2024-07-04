Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,158.09

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,158.09 ($14.65) and traded as low as GBX 999 ($12.64). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,023 ($12.94), with a volume of 159,734 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.24) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burford Capital

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Burford Capital Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 496.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,158.09.

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.