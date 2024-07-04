Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 18,962 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cactus by 595.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 584,831 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

