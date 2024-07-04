Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,489.64

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,489.64 ($44.14) and traded as high as GBX 3,525 ($44.59). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,520 ($44.52), with a volume of 32,094 shares changing hands.
Caledonia Investments Stock Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,489.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,428.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,537.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 51.47 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,969.43%.
About Caledonia Investments
Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
