Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,474,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 11,060,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.6 days.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

