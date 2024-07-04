Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $232.35

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$232.35 and traded as low as C$219.96. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$219.97, with a volume of 451 shares trading hands.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$249.35. The company has a market cap of C$752.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.59. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.9521912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

Canadian Tire Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

Further Reading

