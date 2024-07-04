Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.40.

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$6.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$140.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.40 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.6995885 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 110.77%.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$50,214.75. Corporate insiders own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

