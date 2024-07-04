Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Xylem by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

XYL opened at $132.68 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.47.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.