CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

