Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading Up 7.2%

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 54,972,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 36,944,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Challenger Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

