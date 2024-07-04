Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $363.39

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 363.39 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 376.50 ($4.76). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 376 ($4.76), with a volume of 393,320 shares traded.

CHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.69) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.25) to GBX 460 ($5.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.36) to GBX 338 ($4.28) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 383.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 363.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,892.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,384.62%.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

