Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 0.1%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $156.32 and last traded at $156.32. Approximately 1,048,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,007,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.88. The firm has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

