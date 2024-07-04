Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
CIDM stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.