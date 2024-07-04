Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

CIDM stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.05.

About Cinedigm

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

