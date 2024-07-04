Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,556,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111,374.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citi Trends alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $77,080.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 54,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $1,155,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

Citi Trends Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citi Trends

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 474,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.