Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 4,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $77,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,565,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,446,550.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 54,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $21,520.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

Citi Trends Trading Down 0.6 %

Citi Trends stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter.

CTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after buying an additional 474,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 89.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

