Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $1,274,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $26,335,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.6 %

NET opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

