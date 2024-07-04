Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,027,680.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $994,062.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $949,705.60.

On Monday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $4,561,073.22.

On Thursday, April 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 18,955 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $1,650,411.85.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $2,299,651.60.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NET opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -159.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,740,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare



Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

