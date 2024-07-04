CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in June

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

About CloudMD Software & Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Health and Productivity Solutions and Health and Wellness Services. The Health and Productivity Solutions segment provides health and productivity tools, including remote patient monitoring that allows clinics, health systems, benefit plans, and employers to track vital statistics of its patients, members, and employees; MyHealthAccess, a patient portal for online appointment booking and virtual care visits; health and wellness network solutions that focuses on enabling healthcare providers to be in constant connection with their patients and enables patients to be cared for digitally, remotely, and holistically; real time intervention platform that enables an automated real time inquiry of disparate data sources across multiple domains, and identifies indicators and compute risk scores; and medical reference library, a health educational platform that provides peer-reviewed resources for healthcare professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.