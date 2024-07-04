CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in June

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
About CloudMD Software & Services
