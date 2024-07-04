Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.66% of Colliers International Group worth $163,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.64. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

