Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.7 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CLBK opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLBK

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.