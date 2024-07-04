Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 213 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 174.0% in the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $24,338,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.15. The company has a market cap of $386.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

