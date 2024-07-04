Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.21.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 43,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

