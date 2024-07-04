Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.47

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.47 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.30). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 24.20 ($0.31), with a volume of 97,147 shares trading hands.

Condor Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2,420.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity

In other Condor Gold news, insider James(Jim) Mellon purchased 3,333,332 shares of Condor Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £499,999.80 ($632,430.81). Corporate insiders own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Condor Gold Company Profile

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

