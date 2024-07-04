Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %
Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
