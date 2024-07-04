Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,103,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,374,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

