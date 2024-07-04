Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.67

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.67 and last traded at $185.45, with a volume of 699190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.02.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.23.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,542.9% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.