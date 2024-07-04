Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading 13.3% Higher

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 685,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 643,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

CJR.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.65 to C$0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

