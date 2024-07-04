Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in June

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CVOSF stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

